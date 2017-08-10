India trying to convert Kashmir into a Muslim minority region: FO

The new Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has assumed charge of the Office, and the Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has bid farewell to the ministry.

The minister also shared his vision of meeting the challenges and availing the opportunities in the realm of inter-state relations.

Pakistan on Thursday said that the worldwide community has completely failed to restrain the Indian troops from mass killing of Kashmiri Muslims.

They also lashed out at the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, saying that she used to visit the bereaved families of martyrs, especially in south Kashmir, and shed tears, but after assuming power she had become the most brutal and had defeated all previous records of oppression and tyranny in the occupied territory.

He said the Indian policy to murder innocent Kashmiri is to change the demographic of the state and convert it [Muslim-dominant state] into a predominantly Hindu state.

India is in grave violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution on Jammu & Kashmir, UN Charter on Human Rights, said Zakaria.

The spokesperson said that India is using Afghan soil against Pakistan, adding that the country reserves the right to raise the issue with the USA government. “Moreover, a vicious defamation campaign to malign the resistance leadership is continuing on Indian media channels”, they said.

Replying to a question regarding US’s policy review on this region, he said it was too early to comment on that; however, Pakistan believed that sacrifices rendered by Pakistan people in the war against terror needed no certification.

The Korean national assembly speaker expressed keen interest in Korean investments in Pakistan and deepening economic cooperation, the Spokesman said.