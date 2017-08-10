Indian EAM Swaraj calling on PM Deuba before BIMSTEC meeting

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Thursday embarked on a two-day tour of Nepal.

The visit by Ms. Swaraj is mainly meant for the 15th Ministerial meeting from the Bay of Bengal countries, but she held bilateral talks acrossthe political spectrum of Nepal, including with agitating leaders of the Madhesi community, who have been demanding Constitutional reforms in Nepal.

The visit comes ahead of Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s proposed visit to India beginning August 23.

The member countries of BIMSTEC are India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal.

The 18th Session of the BIMSTEC senior officials’ meeting kicked off in the capital on Thursday morning.

As per the schedule, the ministers of foreign/external affairs of all member countries are arriving tomorrow.

With the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) virtually rendered ineffective as a bloc, largely due to non-cooperation on the part of Pakistan in a number of areas, India has been giving more importance to BIMSTEC in recent times.

In the meeting, discussions will be held on 14 different areas identified by BIMSTEC, including trade, investment, transport and communication, energy, tourism, public health, anti-terrorism and climate change.

She said this during a meeting with United Arab Emirates’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash here. Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi is representing Nepal in SOM.