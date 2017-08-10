Iran drops players from national team for playing against Israeli club

Iran has barred two players from national team duty for life after they faced an Israeli club in the Europa League, a government official said on Thursday.

The national team’s captain, 33-year-old Masoud Shojae, and Ehsan Haji Safi, a 27-year-old who is one of the country’s best players, suited up on August 3 with their Greek club team Panionios in the side’s 1-0 loss to Maccabi Tel Aviv in a Europa League Qualifying match.

On Thursday, a government minister announced their decision to ban them from the national team, of which Shojaei is captain.

As a result, and following a a promise to “thoroughly examine the full extent of the matter”, Deputy Sports Minister Mohammad Reza Davarzani said they will never wear the national shirt again, telling state television: “Shojaei and Haji Safi have no place in Iran’s national football team any more because they crossed the country’s red line”.

Iran does not recognize the state of Israel and has a long-standing antagonistic relationship with the nation. “This is an illegitimate regime which we don’t recognise”, foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said.

For years Iran has stringently enforced a policy that prohibits its athletes or competitors in any field from competing against Israelis, with even Olympic level athletes frequently pulling out of matches.

According to the New York Times report, Iranian parliament denounced the players in a special session before the ban was enacted.

One quoted by the paper said they hoped Federation Internationale de Football Association, soccer’s world governing body, would exclude Iran from participating in the World Cup in retaliation for their ban on Shojaei and Safi.