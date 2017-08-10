Israel arrests five Palestinians suspected of imminent attack

Israeli forces arrested five Palestinians “suspected of being involved in terrorism” in the West Bank village of Eizariya, outside Jerusalem, on Thursday, the Shin Bet security service said.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said earlier this week that Israel was pushing Jerusalem’s Palestinian residents to leave their homes via a systematic transfer policy – in violation of global law.

Israeli soldiers invaded, Thursday, a local mosque in the al-‘Ezariyya town, east of occupied East Jerusalem, after smashing its doors, and assaulted many worshipers before abducting three, in addition to causing damage in the holy site.

The agency said it could not detail of what they are suspected at this time.

The Shin Bet reportedly came into possession of “concrete information regarding an attack” that the terror cell was planning, according to a report by Arutz Sheva.

The five male residents of Hebron were nabbed in a joint police, military and intelligence operation in the outer-Jerusalem neighborhood of Al-Eizariyah, a statement from Israel’s Border Police said. They are accused of involvement in terrorist activities, and have been transferred to security personnel for further investigation and interrogation.