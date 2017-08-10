Jack Cichy to miss 2017 season with torn ACL

Wisconsin’s defense received a big blow Thursday when it was announced star linebacker and captain Jack Cichy would miss the season with a knee injury. Cichy was also on watch lists for the Badnarik Award and Nagurski Trophy for top defensive players in the country, Butkus Award for top linebackers in the country and Lott IMPACT Trophy this preseason.

Cichy was regarded by many as the best linebacker on what looks to be a strong set of ‘backers in Madison, even with T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel having departed.

Cichy issued a message shortly after his injury was announced, thanking the Wisconsin program and fans.

Cichy is a fifth-year senior in 2017.

He played in only one game and logged one tackle during his freshman campaign at Wisconsin in 2013 and then proceeded to redshirt for the 2014 season.

The previous season, the Somerset, Wi. native finished with 60 stops, eight tackles for loss, five sacks and four passes defended.

The injury, which occurred during Tuesday’s practice, represents a major setback for a Badgers defense that ranked fourth in points allowed per game last season. “You only get so many chances to play this game and you never want to see a guy miss any of those opportunities”, Chryst said, via the program’s official website. This waiver acknowledges that an athlete’s injury was so debilitating, they could not play during the entire season, and due to this, do not lose a year of eligibility.