Jaganmohan Reddy should introspect before criticising CM: Nara Lokesh

On June 4, Jaganmohan Reddy during his campaign at Nandyal spewed an absolute shocker when he said people like Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should be shot in public. The Left-wing extremist outfit has triggered a landmine blast when Naidu was on his way to Tirumala hills for a religious functions.

Jagan was addressing a road show at Rythunagar and Kanala, in Nandyal Assembly constituency.

Political secretary of Jagan S RamaKrishna Reddy informed DC that the reply has been sent to EC which explained that the remarks were blown out of proportion and that it was not the actual intention of Jagan. As per the sources, even Balakrishna and Nara Lokesh are planning to visit Nandyal before the election. “He has not fulfilled even one single promise until now”, Jagan claimed.

Naidu also claimed that after becoming the chief minister, Rajasekhar Reddy had tried to reduce his security cover. They propagated that if people want jobs, they have to elect (Chandra) Babu. With an aim to lure those who migrated from Guntur and Krishna districts to Nandyal, the TDP is aggressively focusing on its developmental work in the state, which includes the construction of a world-class capital city of Amaravati.

“At present, the entire cabinet and a big contingent of MLAs have fanned out in Nandyal and have been involved in nocturnal activity by laying foundation stones without plaques to numerous structures in the name of religion and development works to appease the voters”, he said. He said that the surveys are predicting that the YSRCP could win up to 30 seats in the next election. Every vote you cast for Nandyal should become a war cry.