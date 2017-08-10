James Cameron confirms the identity of the villain in the Avatar sequels

Actor Stephen Lang is set to reprise his role as Colonel Miles Quaritch in the upcoming four sequels of the film “Avatar“.

“The interesting conceit of the Avatar sequels is it’s pretty much the same characters”. Instead, Cameron is “taking characters you know and putting them in unfamiliar places and moving them on this greater journey”.

“There’s not a new villain every time, which is interesting… same motherf-er through all four movies, ” says Cameron. “There’s not a new villain every time”. “Same guy. Same [expletive] throughout all four movies”.

Cameron added, “He is so good and he just gets better. I know Stephen Lang is gonna knock this out of the park”.

Along with Lang, other confirmed returning cast members include Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustinel, and Joel David Moore as Norm Spellman.

Expect numerous theories to appear over the next few years, as James Cameron hasn’t even started shooting the Avatar sequels yet, which are due out on December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024, and December 19, 2025, respectively.

Cameron explained his decision in an exclusive interview with Empire.

Stephen Lang’s return to the series is not news, but his heavy involvement throughout the series certainly is, since – SPOILER ALERT FOR THE ONE OF THE MOST WIDELY-VIEWED MOVIES EVER MADE – he freakin’ DIED at the end of the original film.

“I said ‘It’s your fault I’m doing this, motherfucker!'” He recalls.

“But I would say a little bit different from The Lord Of The Rings, which you knew was a trilogy and that allowed you to accept a sort of truncated ending for movies one and two and then a fulfilment”.

