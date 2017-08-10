Japan says ‘can never tolerate’ North Korea provocations

Here is a rundown on the island and it strategic importance.

The U.S. military has an enormous presence on the Pacific island.

Also, they apparently included resuming dialogue with the reclusive North.

It has a long, storied military history.

“We always maintain a high state of readiness and have the capabilities to counter any threat, to include those from North Korea“, Lt. Col. Christopher Logan, a Pentagon spokesman, told Business Insider.

The contingent of B-1Bs is from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and recently deployed to Guam from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, DoD officials said. There are around 6,000 military personnel on Guam, but that number is set to almost double when 5,000 Marines are relocated from Japan to the island as part of a $20 billion DOD investment in the island.

Many are irked by the endless commentary about US forces on Guam by cable news pundits and experts attempting to introduce USA viewers to the island. “Certainly, a central part of the Navy’s plans, but now a central part of the entire Department of Defense’s plans”.

“There is a defense umbrella contained within South Korea, there is a defense umbrella for Japan, there are naval assets between Korea, Japan and Guam, and there is a missile defense system of Guam that make up a multi-level defensive umbrella”. Its natives are US citizens by birth.

It’s been a USA territory since 1898.

“The world has not faced this form of brinkmanship since the end of the Cold War. The United States might make a mistake on the [Demilitarised Zone]”, Daryl Kimball, of U.S. think tank Arms Control Association, told the BBC.

Despite its size, it plays an outsized role in USA military strategy in the Pacific.

“If they had confidence from their readings that they would not hit US territory, it’s possible they’d just let them fall into the sea, but I think they’d also take a very serious look at shooting them down”, he said.

In a statement carried by state media, General Kim Rak Gyom, who heads North Korea’s rocket command, also said his country was “about to take” military action near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

“As far as I’m concerned, as an American citizen, I want a president that says that if any nation such as North Korea attacks Guam, attacks Honolulu, attacks the west coast, that they will be met with hell and fury”, Calvo said late Wednesday during an interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with fill-in host Brian Kilmeade.

This kind of unpredictable, bellicose rhetoric coming from the White House is unusual and does have people anxious, analysts say.