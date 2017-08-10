Japanese Yen Benefits as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

But despite the largest percentage drop in over a month on a global equities index, US equities ended only slightly lower as healthy corporate earnings and a recent string of strong economic data enticed investors into beaten-down stocks.

The Nikkei was down 1.6 percent after North Korea said on Wednesday it is “carefully examining” plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump told the North that any threat it presented to the United States would be met with “fire and fury“.

Media giant CBS rose 1.8 per cent after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings as it boosted subscriptions to the network’s streaming services. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.2 percent, to 2,474.92.

Gold miners Randgold Resources (RRS.L) and Fresnillo (FRES.L) were among the only gainers on the FTSE .FTSE, up 2.8 to 4.9 percent as investors rushed to the safety of gold. Viacom slid 60 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $30.17. Consumer-focused companies and technology stocks slumped.

Gold fell $2.10 to $1,262.60 an ounce.

The major European markets have also shown notable moves to the downside on the day. Henry Schein lost 5.1 percent and Microsoft lost 0.6 percent.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.25 percent from 2.26 percent late Tuesday.

The euro slid 0.6 per cent to 128.92 yen, and fell 0.2 per cent against the dollar to $1.1732. The common currency had lost about 0.4 percent overnight after news USA job openings surged to a record in June reinforced Friday’s robust payrolls data and supported the greenback.

BAD TRIPS: Priceline Group slid 8.2 percent after the online travel booking service issued a profit forecast that was weaker than analysts were expecting.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.1 per cent as the won, … Gold settled up 1.4% at $1,256.40 an ounce, then rose almost 2% – to almost $1,283 – after Wednesday’s settlement.

US crude shed 18 cents to $48.99 a barrel, while Brent crude fell 25 cents a barrel at $51.89 a barrel.

Benchmark U.S. crude added 39 cents to settle at $49.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Gold bounced over the $US1270 an ounce level but closed at $US1266.50, a rise of 0.14%. Copper rose 4 cents to $2.94 a pound. While the UK’s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.6%, the German DAX Index is down by 1.1% and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.5%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.97 yen from 110.48 yen late Tuesday.