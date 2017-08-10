Jennifer Lawrence Admits That *Those* Hacked Photos Still Constantly Haunt Her

Jennifer Lawrence made a decision to open up about her career and her personal life during a new interview.

In an interview with Vogue, Jennifer confirms that the couple started seeing each other after filming for Mother! which wrapped at the end of August 2016.

When it comes to Jennifer Lawrence’s love life, she tries to keep her relationships out of the spotlight as much as possible. The movie was targeted by the critics, who did not have a lot of good things to say about the plot.

The 26-year-old was hacked and had naked pictures of her posted online in 2014 – she was among many Hollywood women who had hundreds of intimate images stolen at the time.

“I ended up getting on oxygen”, she said. “I thought the script was lovely – it was this tainted, complicated love story”. I’m not embarrassed by it by any means.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky were reportedly dating back in November after the pair were spotted enjoying a romantic date in New York City.

The actress admitted that one of her biggest fears was that “people were going to that that [she] was trying to be sexy” because it looked like she had taken her shirt off when in actuality, she was wearing a crop top.

“How do I broach that?” she asked interviewer Jason Gay.

“We had energy. I had energy for him”.

In the Celebrity Family Feud sketch Grande pokes fun at the actress” relatable nature saying, “They told me not to do a game show, but I was like, “Screw it, I can have fun, I’m a regular person'”. “He’s not like that”, she said. “He just finds it so vastly disappointing”, Jennifer said. I don’t know how he felt about me”, adding, “I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused.

Jennifer also said that Darren is an wonderful father to his son from previous relationship with Rachel Weisz. “And I’m never confused with him”, Lawrence says.