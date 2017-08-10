JGBs edge up as Korean tensions favour safe haven debt

On Wall Street, the future for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.4 per cent and that for the Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.1 per cent. Earlier, the average had been down more than 88 points.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 16.88 points, or 0.26 percent, at 6,353.58.

The Dow Jones dipped 13 points in early trade, falling to 22,105.62. With the drop, the index fell to its lowest closing level in a month.

Banks and technology stocks were among the big gainers Tuesday, offsetting losses among health care and consumer-focused companies.

In the Dow, declines in shares of Merck and DuPont, down 0.9% and 0.8% respectively, outweighed gains in shares of Apple and Microsoft, up 1.3% and 0.7% respectively.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday.

Canadian stocks may fall Wednesday after tensions between the USA and North Korea escalated. But by the end of the day, traders appeared to take the geopolitical drama in stride.

“The market had been complacent for a while regarding headlines from North Korea”.

North Korea said it was considering a missile strike on the US military base in Guam, as US President Donald Trump threatened Pyongyang with “fire and fury”.

The back-and-forth came on the heels of reports the USA intelligence community has determined North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

The rally by gold stocks comes as the price of gold for December delivery is jumping USD17.10 to USD1,279.70 an ounce due to its appeal as a safe haven. But the moves were modest.

The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.1735.

The 30-year Treasury bond rose 27/32 in price to yield 2.8252 percent, from 2.867 percent late on Tuesday. The market slide accelerated slightly in the last half-hour of trading as Trump denounced North Korea’s nuclear program. “I would expect the markets to react again pretty negatively to any more tough talk from either side, but for now, everybody seems to have settled down, and we’ll see what happens”.

Travel website operator Priceline fell 7.26 percent, weighing the most on the S&P and the Nasdaq, following a disappointing forecast. The stock lost $142.20 to $1,906.80.

Media giant CBS rose 1.8 per cent after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings as it boosted subscriptions to the network’s streaming services.

FED WATCH: Investors looked ahead to an appearance Thursday by Bill Dudley, president of the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of NY, for signs of the Fed’s outlook on the economy. Energy stocks fell along with crude prices as investors kept an eye on the latest company earnings and geopolitical news.