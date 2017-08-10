Jharkhand: National wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma dies of electrocution

Vishal Kumar Verma, who won gold at the last Jharkhand state competition in both freestyle and Greco-Roman categories, was pumping out water that had collected near the state wrestling body office when he was electrocuted and fell unconscious.Bhola Nath Singh said he was found unconscious in the water and was rushed to hospital.

The indoor stadium was built in 1978 and houses the office of the Jharkhand State Wrestling Association (JSWA). The wrestling association said it would provide an allowance of Rs 10,000 (£120.48) every month to his family until one of his four sisters got a job.

Bholanath Singh, secretary of the state wrestling outfit, said, “it is extremely unfortunate. Faulty wiring seems to be main cause for this incident”, officer in-charge of Kotwali police station, Shyamanand Mandal told TOI. “We have demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation from the government for the kin of Kumar”.

“Vishal was using a water pump to clear out the water when the incident took place”. Vishal was the only earning member in his family of six, which includes three unmarried sisters.

The Jaipal Singh Stadium stands in ruins after persistent monsoons have left it in a dilapidated and inundated state and the problem has worsened after heavy rains in the last few weeks. His father Bhikhan Ram Verma is unemployed, informed association members.

During the initial investigation into the incident, the Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam has claimed that there was no fault in the power connection installed in the stadium building.

A live wire hanging loose in the bathroom is believed to have struck the flooded room, ending with tragic consequences.