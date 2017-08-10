Jim Carrey’s lawyers granted permission to share late ex-girlfriend’s medical records

The plaintiffs’ side had argued that Carrey had given White herpes 1 and 2 in 2013 after he had tested positive at a clinic using a fake name.

Now that Carrey and his team have permission to use White’s medical records, he can use them to defend himself. We know she had breast surgery that month, we know she had oxycodone prescribed to her that month’.

Carrey has not publicly commented on the suit in the years since his former love’s death, only once taking to social media to write “When you stand solidly with those who bring love and goodwill to the world, every challenge makes you stronger, deeper and more creative”, in October 2016. “I wanted him to be able to stare at you and heal you from the painting”, Carrey says in the video. She and Carrey, 55, met in 2012, and dated on and off.

Sweetman and her attorney claim in court papers that “Jose Lopez” is Jim Carrey.

After the hearing on Tuesday, Mr Boucher said the ruling is an “extremely important” victory for Carrey.

He told The Telegraph: ‘The most important thing is we want the medication evidence.

He said: “We are pleased because now the same standard will apply to Mr Carrey”. He should be very nervous, ‘ he said.

Another big issue involving White’s medical past is whether or not she had any sexually transmitted infections (STIs) prior to dating Carrey. She was later found to have taken a lethal dose of Ambien, Propranolol and Percocet.

Carrey’s lawyer, Raymond Boucher, had previously attempted to get the judge to throw the lawsuit out of court, calling them “malicious” and “predatory”.

In a note to Carrey, White described herself as “damaged goods” and claimed he called her a “w***e” and an “opportunist”, threatening her with the help of “fixers” to silence her.

White’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Carrey using California’s Drug Dealer Liability Act.

Bottles next to her bed were later revealed to be under the pseudonym Arthur King, and intended for Carrey.

Court documents obtained by DailyMail.com showed the comic’s lawyer served ten deposition subpoenas in April for business records on seven of White’s medical providers for her medical, dental, and pharmacy records, and three police officers and investigators for records relating to the investigation of her death.

The judge also said that even if the plaintiffs’ lawyers properly objected on privacy grounds, Carrey’s attorneys were still entitled to the information. Carrey served as a pallbearer at White’s funeral in Tipperary, Ireland.

