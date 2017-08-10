Jimmy Kimmel proves Americans can’t find North Korea on a map

With tensions simmering between North Korea and the USA, as President Donald Trump has warned of “fire and fury“, Kimmel made a decision to take to Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles to see how many people could find North Korea on a map. Hypothetically assuming that those numbers might have jumped up a point or two in recent days, Jimmy Kimmel chose to send someone out onto Hollywood Boulevard to see how many everyday American could find the Asian country on a map.

Spoiler: they couldn’t. Most people seemed to think that North Korea lies somewhere in the Arctic or the Americas (it doesn’t). People who can locate North Korea are more likely to favour diplomatic ways to deal with the country: economic sanctions, for instance, or increasing pressure on the country’s chief ally, China.

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” paid a visit to the iconic walkway and on Tuesday, showed viewers just how little Americans know about the location of supreme leader Kim Jong Un’s reign. Some of them get very close and that’s reassuring, but then there far too many who go completely off the reservation and place the dictatorship in Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

“Where are you from or do you even know?”

By the end of the four-minute long clip, not a single participant managed to point out where North Korea was on the map.