Jittery stock markets fall amid global tension over North Korea

Financial bookmakers are pricing in notable declines for major European benchmarks, with Britain’s FTSE 100 set to fall around 32 points, or 0.42%, at the start of trading.

His order, reported in state media, came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang not to “make any more threats” to the U.S., saying it would face a “fire and fury” response (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-today-president-says-north-korea-faces-fire-and-fury-if-it-doesnt-halt-threats-2017-08-08) “like the world has never seen”.

Officials in North Korea said they were “carefully examining” a strike on Guam, which is home to around 163,000 people and two USA military installations and threatened a further “all-out war wiping out all the strongholds of enemies, including the US mainland” in a government statement.

Anxiety among investors on Wednesday was compounded after a group of soldiers in Paris was hit by vehicle in what was said to be a deliberate act.

On the currency markets, the pound was marginally higher against the United States dollar at 1.30 and up 0.1% versus the euro at 1.11.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.25% and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.68%.

German chemical distributor Brenntag slumped 5.4% after its second-quarter results fell short of market expectations.

Ahold Delhaize shares tumbled 2.3%.

ABN AMRO shed 0.44 percent.

Scout24 climbed 5% after the German online classifieds company forecast stronger growth in revenues in the second half of 2017. The bank reported larger than expected 45 percent rise in second-quarter underlying net profit, helped by an expanding Dutch economy and cost-cutting measures.

G4S, the world’s largest security company, lost 5.4% on concerns over slowing growth in its emerging markets division.

Labor productivity in the USA increased by slightly more than expected in the second quarter, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.

Novo Nordisk shares soared 6% as the Danish pharmaceutical company posted stronger-than-expected first half profits and lifted its growth targets for the year.