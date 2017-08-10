Judge orders new State Department search for Clinton emails

The ruling in favor of the Judicial Watch suit was celebrated by Twitter users as well as the conservative watchdog group.

The State Department previously responded to Judicial Watch’s lawsuit by searching about 30,000 messages recovered from a private email server Mrs. Clinton used while secretary of state, correspondence provided by Ms. Abedin, Ms. Mills and Mr. Sullivan and emails stemming from the FBI’s investigation into Mrs. Clinton’s private server.

“The court finds that State’s search was inadequate insofar as it did not search the official state.gov e- mail accounts of Secretary Clinton’s three aides, and orders State to conduct a supplemental search of those accounts”, according to the ruling.

But actually, Justice Department lawyers representing the State Department argued in the federal court that making them search other employees’ account for Clinton emails would set a bad precedent.

He said it was obvious, however, that the State Department was not interested in complying with FOIA requests related to Benghazi.

“This matter is a far cry from a typical FOIA case”.

In all, State found 348 Benghazi-related messages or documents that were sent to or from Clinton in a period of almost five months after the attack.

Mehta said that concern “overstates the outcome of the court’s ruling” given the unique circumstances involved, namely the widespread use of private emails and a personal email server. Department officials, though, have admitted that there was no automated archiving system in place during Clinton’s tenure.

“This major court ruling may finally result in more answers about the Benghazi scandal – and Hillary Clinton’s involvement in it – as we approach the attack’s fifth anniversary”, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement, adding that it is “remarkable” President Donald Trump’s administration hasn’t been more proactive.

“In total, State provided 348 documents to Plaintiff, producing 125 in full and 223 in part”, notes the ruling.

The issue of Ms Clinton's use of a private email server, and her handling of the Benghazi attack, dogged her throughout her 2016 presidential campaign.