Justice Minister: Trump’s rhetoric around North Korea ‘unhelpful and scary’

“My district in California’s San Fernando Valley is among the closest to the rapidly developing North Korean menace, and I am fully cognizant of the threat North Korea poses to our allies, American forces in the region, and the USA mainland”, said Sherman, D-Sherman Oaks.

“We have to put the pressure on the North Koreans by doing what needs to be done – and that’s squeezing them economically far more than we’ve ever done before”.

But he noted that if North Korea acted against the USA first, Trump would not need Congress’ go-ahead to hit back.

William Cohen said during an interview on MSNBC that the President’s “locker room language” isn’t “going to intimidate the North Koreans”. The North has strived for decades to have the ability to strike the US and its Asian allies, and the pace of its breakthroughs is having far-reaching consequences for stability in the Pacific and beyond. White House officials did not elaborate.

With all of the attention now going toward North Korea’s apparent development of a nuclear warhead that can be placed on an ICBM, recent developments in the Middle East that are just as troubling seem to have been missed.

“And in fact, early generations of Iranian missiles were thought to be basically modestly adapted North Korean missiles”.

The Post story, citing unnamed USA intelligence officials, went further. And with nuclear-capable ICBMs likely joining his arsenal soon, the danger to the US and its Pacific allies is growing rapidly.

“Prohibited ballistic missile-related items are suspected to have been transferred between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran on regular scheduled flights of [North Korean flag carrier] Air Koryo and Iran Air, with trans-shipment through a neighboring third country”, the report said.

These past comments from presidents – though severe – are dissimilar to President Trump’s words on Tuesday, which gave the impression of being impulsive. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Some of you may disagree with this, but the United States is on the same page”. The assessments are typically an estimate of the amount of plutonium and enriched uranium North Korea has in its inventory rather than how much of that material has been weaponized.

The statement says the move is in response to a recent U.S. ICBM test. Both missiles were fired at highly lofted angles and landed in the Sea of Japan.

Not all technical hurdles have been overcome, however.