Juvenile Babysitters Arrested After Putting Baby in Refrigerator

The child’s mother said she asked her niece and a friend to watch her daughter for a few minutes so she could take a shower. The two babysitters laugh as they close the door of the refrigerator while the baby is heard screaming.

That the girls were said to have recorded the alleged abuse on video and made a decision to post it online came as a shock to many Danvers residents. Moments later, the accused open the refrigerator and remove the baby. Police said the child is doing well and at home with family.

It remains unclear how long they left the baby inside, although the infant is reportedly ok. The baby can be heard crying throughout.

“My daughter is OK, I want everyone to know that I was not aware of the situation and it’s very unfortunate”, she said. She also said that the girls thought the stunt was a joke and that she doesn’t believe they meant to harm her baby. I feel like they learned a lesson and would never do it again. “I think it was all foolishness, stupidity”, said Bonnie.

The juveniles are charged with child endangerment and assault and battery by means of a unsafe weapon, that being the refrigerator.

She says the baby is fine, but she’ll be hesitant about leaving her with anyone again.

“Be careful who you leave your children with”.

The Department of Children and Families will also investigate the incident.

Essex District Attorney spokesman Steve O’Connell said Danvers and Swampscott cops were notified Monday of an incident involving an infant, and the two girls were placed under arrest.