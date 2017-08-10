Karl Urban Is In Talks To Join The Judge Dredd TV Show

The 2012 Judge Dredd movie (creatively titled, Dredd) featured Karl Urban as the main protagonist, and although it was a flop at the box-office, comic book fans from across the world congratulated the casting of Karl Urban – so let’s hope the TV series can get him on board!

The series is in development at IM Global Television and Rebellion. Stuart Ford and Jason Kingsley are executive producers on Judge Dredd: Mega-City One, and they also worked on the movie.

With the series now gearing up for production, it’s likely that negotiations will wrap up soon and we’ll finally get a Urban Judge Dredd series on our hands. The plan is to make the series an ensemble drama about a team of Judges – futuristic cops invested with the power to be judge, jury, and executioner – as they deal with the challenges the future-shocked 22nd century throws at them. Thankfully, the recently announced Judge Dredd: Mega City One is set to premier – and the latest word has Urban likely to reprise the title role.

Urban revealed that “I am in discussions with them about that“. Now, those conversations may be heating up a little as Judge Dredd: Mega-City One is in the works.

Because yes, the opposite of the Judge Dredd of 1995, Dreddwas really successful. I told them that if they write a good story, Dredd has something to do there and that there is a real role, I will be there. I would love to.

In “Dredd“, Urban starred alongside Olivia Thirlby, who played Officer Anderson, as they took down the drug lord Ma-Ma, portrayed by Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”). The character and his universe were created by John Wagner, Carlos Ezquerra, and Pat Mills in 1977’s 2000 AD #2.

As we reported previously, a Judge Dredd remake has been rumoured for ages and for the first time the producers and lead actor have confirmed it. Our guess is that it’s still a ways away as the show is now in early development.