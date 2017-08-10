Kaspersky Lab Drops Antitrust Complaint as Microsoft Moves to Change Windows 10

Kaspersky has been running a battle against Microsoft’s free Windows Defender software since past year, and that included making an official complaint to the European, German and Russian antitrust authorities.

Security firm Kaspersky’s complaints began last autumn and culminated in an anti-trust action filed in June, accusing Microsoft of favoring its own antivirus solution in Windows 10 (Windows Defender) while deactivating “incompatible” third-party antivirus apps during OS upgrades.

These are all laudable changes to make it clearer to the user exactly what’s going on with their antivirus solution, and Kaspersky is certainly more than happy with the stance Microsoft has taken here.

“Kaspersky Lab and Microsoft have had a long history of cooperation in combatting cybersecurity threats across the world, and over the past months the companies conducted fruitful discussions about how antivirus services should operate in the Windows ecosystem to help ensure a safe environment for Windows users”, Kaspersky Lab said in a statement. The software maker will also provide better visibility of release schedules for Windows 10 updates, giving anti-virus vendors more time to test changes.

Now Microsoft has said it will make changes to the way it works with third-party security firms, and to the way Windows 10 handles these issues in the upcoming Fall Creators Update.

Kaspersky is withdrawing its European antitrust complaint against Microsoft today.

The company has agreed to give antivirus companies more time to review the final builds of Windows 10’s feature updates before they are rolled out, in order to help iron out any issues. Microsoft later admitted that it does disable these programs but only for a short amount of time, prompting users to install a new version of the software once the Windows upgrade was complete.

Furthermore, Microsoft is allowing antivirus vendors to employ their own on-screen notifications to prompt users to renew when products are about to expire (or after they’ve expired).

Microsoft addressed another of Kaspersky’s complaints by saying it would let antivirus firms issue their own renewal alerts before and after customers’ subscriptions expire – something Kaspersky said it was blocked from doing.

“Kaspersky Lab confirms that all of its concerns regarding the unfair competition law, raised with the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russian Federation, have been addressed”, the company said in an emailed statement. “Kaspersky Lab is also taking all steps necessary to withdraw its filings to the European Commission and to Germany’s Federal Cartel Office, stating that it has no more claims for Microsoft to address”. The latter confirmed that the Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) satisfied all points of its appeal against the IT giant.

However, these changes have not been enough for Kaspersky, which claimed that Microsoft is still engaging in tactics such as crippling its products, restricting its advertising ability and even advising users to uninstall third-party anti-virus software.