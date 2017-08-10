Kenya Suspends Further Release Of Election Results

Hours earlier, IEBC pointed out that in case of a difference between electronic results and the hard copy forms 34A, the hard copy forms signed by agents are the final results.

The electoral commission is making the whole 28, 000 forms so far received by the commission available to party agents and later to the people of Kenya via their online portal.

Chebukati, while conceding to NASA’s grievances, said the forms will be used appropriately to tally presidential results.

Section 39 of the Elections Act provides that for a presidential election, the IEBC “shall electronically transmit, in the prescribed form, the tabulated results of an election for the President from a polling station to the constituency tallying centre and to the national tallying centre”.

But even as Mr Chebukati termed the figures IEBC has been streaming as “unofficial” it seems that the commission is talking out both sides of the mouth with CEO Ezra Chiloba suggesting that the figures were official from the statutory results declaration forms which have been condensed into text format since uploading the forms was tedious. “The official results will be announced from form 34A across the 40000 polling stations”, Chebukati divulged. “We should respect the decision of Kenyans”, said Kojwang.

The standoff over tallying of presidential votes could prolong the official announcement of the victor.

He said the scanned copies were already at the commission’s possession but the original documents have also been sought for verification.

“These are allegations and we shall have our own system to kick in and find out whether or not the system was hacked”, Chebukati said.

He urged Kenyans to embrace peace insisting that Kenyans can get in touch with the commission if they have any queries about the August 8 General Election. It is used for the collation of the presidential election results. “We had a system that has carried us all through and it has worked but there have been concerns raised and these can not be ignored”, said Mr Chebukati.

He said the IEBC result transmission system was not working since Tuesday night.

However, Odinga said he uncovered a plot, which blocked the IEBC server from receiving field results.