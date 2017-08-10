Kenyan opposition leader Odinga says elections have been rigged

Raw polling data published on the website of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says that with nearly 97% of results in, Mr Kenyatta – who is seeking a second term – is leading with about 54.3%, to Mr Odinga’s 44.8% share of the vote.

“Aspersions have been cast on the result transmission by some of our stakeholders”.

The electoral agency said final results are being collated from forms 34A and 34B which contain the original results for presidential votes.

“I want to say that the results on the screen are not official”.

Two polling stations have been set up at the high commission to cater for the voters.

The IEBC official said copies of the forms showing the actual results and how they are tallied have been called from the 40,833 polling centres countrywide.

The public portal on which the results were being displayed started slowing down from about 9pm.

Although there are eight candidates in the race for the presidency, the election pits incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta of the Jubilee Party of Kenya against his arch rival Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance.

Speaking during a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya, IEBC Vice Chairperson, Ms. Consolata Nkatha Maina, said that the commission’s approach of displaying results comes after a Court of Appeal ruling regarding the management of electoral results.

“If there are such claims we are looking into them”.

“These are allegations and we shall have our own system to kick in and find out whether or not the system was hacked”, Chebukati said.

IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, cleared doubts of any technical hitches saying that while the commission might not receive the scanned forms in areas not covered by 3G network, the text information has been relayed and the scanned forms will be received as soon as the presiding officers move to an area covered by network as directed by the commission.

He alleged hackers had gained access to the IEBC computer system by using the identity of the commission’s IT manager, Chris Msando, who was killed last month.

But on the same platform, Mr Chiloba refuted claims that it was possible for anyone to get the password as claimed by Nasa.

Following the exchanges with the media personnel and representatives of political parties and candidates, IEBC also bowed to pressure to return to its earlier format of holding briefing sessions every three hours.