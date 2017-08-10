Knicks, Rockets re-engage in Carmelo Anthony trade talks

As teams are filling out their training camp rosters for the 2017-18 National Basketball Association season, there is still no resolution to Carmelo Anthony’s future with the New York Knicks.

The Knicks first began actively trying to move Anthony before last season’s trade deadline.

Speaking to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Cousins said that the Pelicans want to win and they need “as much talent” as they can get. It is a tough conference to compete in and the New Orleans Pelicans’ DeMarcus Cousins knows this.

Unfortunately for Pelicans fans, the New York Post reports Anthony is not willing to waive his no-trade clause for New Orleans.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trail Blazers are also interested in acquiring him but the Knicks can not deal with these teams because Anthony will just turn it down.

“We want to win”. It’s just about getting better.

Anthony, 33, has every reason to want to leave NY and join a team he can win with, as the 10-time All-Star has never enjoyed any real playoff success.

Houston wants Anthony to join a lineup with James Harden and Chris Paul primarily to make a run in the playoffs together, and an in-season deal could still give them ample time to build a chemistry for the postseason.

With Harden and Paul on the roster, the Rockets, who reached the Western Conference semifinals last season, are looking for one more piece to establish themselves as serious contenders for the National Basketball Association title. Anthony still seems set on the Rockets.

Beasley’s role with the Knicks is uncertain because of the possibility of a trade that could see Carmelo Anthony leave the team. It’s a bad situation for both sides, but Anthony is being patient with that no-trade clause.