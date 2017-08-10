Kwmg LLC Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Current price levels place the shares above the rising trendline. That sounds much more simplistic than it is! For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool.

One of the basic tenets put forth by Charles Dow in the Dow Theory is that security prices do trend. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends. It is a good idea to use it in conjunction with additional indicators that can help determine the trend’s strength. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. Going back days, months, of even years, may help broaden the scope and help investors see the bigger picture.

ANZO HOLDINGS BERHAD (9342.KL)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -66.67. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. On the other side, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

Checking on another technical indicator, the 14-day RSI is now sitting at 49.97, the 7-day rests at 50.58, and the 3-day is presently at 41.48 for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (VCN.TO). A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. The RSI can help show whether the bulls or the bears are now strongest in the market.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Zinc of Ireland NL (ZMI.AX) is 12.90. Generally speaking, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day. It has a 52-week low of 45.36 and a 52-week high of 57.31. In terms of Moving Averages, the 50-day is 60.49, the 200-day is at 58.53, and the 7-day is 60.73.

Investors and traders using technical analysis to examine stocks may be interested in taking a look at the ATR or Average True Range in addition to the Balance Step. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels. The 50-day is 334.67, and the 7-day is sitting at 323.19. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements.