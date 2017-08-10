LASG, LUTH say Lassa fever outbreak is being controlled

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Health Care, Dr. Olufemi Onanuga, the government noted that the Ministry of Health in line with global standards was now carrying out “contact tracing” to determine those who might have been infected, adding that isolation centres had been prepared to manage suspected and confirmed cases while drugs and other materials had also been prepositioned at designated facilities. “I want to assure that they are responding to treatment”, the CMD.

Bode said the workers contracted the infection from the corpse of a 32-year-old pregnant woman.

A resident doctor from the department of anatomic and molecular pathology, who took part in the autopsy, is said to have contracted the disease and is now on admission at the isolation ward of LUTH.

This was confirmed by the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Chris Bode.

Each of these two cases had been managed in other facilities till very late before they referred to LUTH.

Bode advised all LUTH workers to maintain a heightened level of alert especially in handling suspected cases of hemorrhagic fever.

“We are working closely with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja”, the management said in a statement made available to the media on Wednesday.

“Lagosians are urged to contact the Directorate of Disease Control in the State Ministry of Health or the following telephone numbers 08022234273, 08037170614 and 08023169485 for further clarifications on the disease” Onanuga said.

According to them, the hospital’s management should have declared an outbreak of the disease before the deaths. Two other suspected cases from Lagos State are also now admitted and quarantined while undergoing confirmatory laboratory test.

He said Lagos residents were also advised to report suspected case or cases of the disease symptoms or persistent high fever not responding to standard treatment for malaria and typhoid fever to the nearest health facility, adding that the Ministry of Health’s Epidemiology Unit was now intensifying surveillance activities.

“Lassa fever virus” host is the “multi-mammate rat’ called Mastomys natalensis which has many br**sts and lives in the bush and around residential areas”.

The virus is shed in the urine and droppings of the rats, hence can be transmitted through direct contact, touching objects or eating food contaminated with these materials or through cuts or sores. When symptoms occur they typically include fever, weakness, headaches, vomiting, and muscle pains.

“In severe cases, facial swelling, fluid in the lung cavity, bleeding from the mouth, nose, v**ina or gastrointestinal tract and low blood pressure may develop; shock, seizures, tremor, disorientation and coma and death may be seen in the later stages. At present, we have two suspected cases at the Mainland Hospital but they are under control”, he said.