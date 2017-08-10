LawBreakers Playstation 4 Patch Coming To Fix Stuttering Issues

This usually leads to a awful stuttering in the middle of the match that can prove to be troublesome if you are interested in playing the game.

The game is launching at a lower price point of $29.99 Dollars.

If you haven’t managed to update the game, it is highly recommend to manually initiate the update from the PS4 OS.

Update: One day after launch, a new update has arrived for the PS4 version of LawBreakers. Having just had their final beta a week ago, many fans and beta testers have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the new, fast-paced shooter, which many gamers have deemed to be the evolution of the Unreal franchise, which Bleszinski help create.

According to the PS4’s Update History, the single patch note for LawBreakers update 1.04 is “hitch improvements”.

BossKey has posted a message on the game’s main menu, announcing to all players that they are aware of the issue and working to resolve it.

Are you experiencing these problems? This problem is present on both, the PS4 and the PS4 Pro, meaning it’s not even as though the hardware is struggling to run the game.

Numerous players have reported issues of hitching when playing the console version of LawBreakers; during gameplay things will freeze for a fraction of a second. Think of it as a more violent and brutal version of Overwatch.

I don’t know what you see, but this game is mad AF.