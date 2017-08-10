Leah Remini Wants FBI Involvement in Potential Federal Investigation Into Scientology

A second season of the series is scheduled to begin next week, THR noted. The only sources I could find positing Remini’s potential influence on Barkanov are on Scientologist-run sites, while McMurtry did indeed write about Remini a few times on her Facebook page.

“It’s been really trying”, Remini says about the big move in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m talking about the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the police, the Department of Justice, the IRS”, the King of Queens alum told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, August 9.

‘It means you only say what’s acceptable to the public.

She continued, “But she believes that I’m an antisocial personality-because I’ve spoken out against Scientology“.

Moss was raised as a Scientologist and in 2013 said that it gave her stability and empowerment and helped her learn to respect herself. However, in 2014, she shut down questions related to her faith, and it’s unclear where she stands on it today. Remini says that were she to run into the 35-year-old actress, she would “of course” speak to her.

And if you thought Leah was courageous for taking on Scientology after season one, just wait until you hear what she has planned for season two of the series.

Ellen Thompson, the wife of TVLine’s Dave Nemetz, tweeted that Moss “left the room” when Remini accepted her award on Friday night. It’s often the people who leave the church who are the most critical of Scientology, so perhaps there is another side to the story? ‘I thank you for proving those theories wrong’.

The Church calls Remini’s abuse claims “false allegations in an effort to garner publicity”, telling Rolling Stone,”Regarding Remini calling for an ‘investigation, ‘ it is pure balderdash“.

‘I’m talking about the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the police, the Department of Justice, the IRS, ‘ she said. “I said what it meant to me, and anyone can go and look at that if they want to know what I feel. Everybody who’s ever gone to Scientology has folders and everything you’ve ever said is contained in those folders”. Remini’s “Aftermath” is nominated for Outstanding Informational Series Or Special.

‘There are no victims in Scientology, ‘ Remini argued. “Anything that happens to you in Scientology happens to you because you made it happen”. The only thing they get is a hate website put out on them by Scientology.

Since it first aired, “there have been more than 500 incidents of vandalism, harassment and threats of violence against the church, its parishioners, staff and leadership”, Pouw told the Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, she debuted “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath“.