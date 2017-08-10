LeBron James is Working With HBO to Develop a Sneaker Store Comedy

If anyone knows sneakers, it’s one of the best National Basketball Association players on the planet.

Deadline is reporting that James and business partner Maverick Carter will produce a half-hour scripted comedy show about two best friends and their employees in an up-and-coming sneaker store outside of Los Angeles for HBO in the near future. Instead, the Cleveland Cavaliers star will be bringing the sneaker culture to your TV screen. The project, now called Sneaker Store Project, follows two friends who own an up-and-coming sneaker store outside of Los Angeles.

This won’t be the first tv show venture for LeBron and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment. Carter, for his part, used to work for Nike and is now on the board of sneaker and apparel company KITH.

LeBron James is becoming a major player in Hollywood.

The HBO project is looking to expand SpringHill Entertainment’s series portfolio, which includes Starz’s half-hour comedy Survivor’s Remorse, which premieres its fourth season on August 20, and game show The Wall on NBC. James has a lifetime Nike contract worth a reported $1 billion and has 14 signature shoes under his belt.

James has released 14 signature shoes with Nike, while Carter serves on the board of NY footwear and clothing designer Ronnie Fieg’s Kith. But at least we don’t have to win a raffle to get our hands on the new project.