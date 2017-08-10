Lego Replaces CEO After Eight Months to Further Digital Ambitions

He resigned in March, 2017, saying it was time for a new challenge.

Lego has appointed Niels B. Christiansen to replace Bali Padda as chief executive, the Danish toymaker said on Thursday.

After flirting with filing bankruptcy following 2000, Lego experienced a decade of strong growth under Jorgen Vig Knudstrop’s leadership, who is now the chairman of the company, which is family owned and is the maker of distinctive building bricks made of plastic that generations and generations of children have loved.

Christiansen will take over as CEO on October 1.

When Mr Padda took over last December Lego said the search would begin immediately for a successor.

“One of my central responsibilities in my new capacity was thinking about succession”, he said. “He played an integral role in the turnaround of the LEGO Group and during his time as CEO created a solid foundation from which to continue to transform the company”, Knudstorp said in a statement.

Prior to this decade, Lego had enjoyed years of double-digit growth.

Lego posted record revenues in 2016, jumping by six percent from 2015 to 37.9 billion kroner (5 billion euros, $5.2 billion), for a net profit up two percent to 9.4 billion. Mattel nudged out LEGO with $5.46 billion in sales past year.

LEGO, with 18,500 employees worldwide, has been locked in a years-long battle with rival Mattel to be the world’s largest toy company.