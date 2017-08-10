Lenovo Launches K8 Note With Dual Rear Cameras For Rs 12999

Lenovo has officially announced its latest smartphone with dual camera K8 Note that the last time there were so many rumors. Multimedia users will also get support for “TheatreMax” with the K8 Note. Many of them, we note, has not been confirmed: in particular, any processor from Qualcomm in this unit was not. Manufacturers made the oleophobic coating on the front, and the Gorilla Glass will protect it. The GPU powering the system is ARM Mali T-880 MP4.

While Lenovo has strategically placed “K8 Note” in a fiercely-competitive segment, it would be interesting to see how it proves to be a stiff competition to Xiaomi “Redmi Note 4”. It comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD IPS LCD display which has 450 Nits of brightness and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The smartphone also supports 4G connectivity and VoLTE.

The K8 Note has fairly beefy internals. One of the major selling point of the device would be its 64-bit Helio X23 (MT6797) processor which is a deca-core SoC running at up to 2.3 GHz clock speed.

On the camera front, you get a dual rear setup with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel camera while the front is fitted with a 13-megapixel camera. The two lenses work together to allow professionals and amateurs to click depth of field and bokeh shots as per their liking. At the back there is a 13MP primary camera mated to a secondary 5MP sensor. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a “Party Flash” which will make the K8 Note an attractive proposition for selfie aficionados.

The fingerprint sensor is located at the back below the camera setup.

Lenovo’s Vibe UI was heavily-bloated and made devices pretty slow.

Dolby Atoms which has the dedicated Music Key and TheaterMax is the entertainment providing features in this smartphone. On a positive note, the device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and three separate slots for the microSD card and the two SIM cards. This customisable key cannot only be used to control music playback but also to open any third party app, turn on the flashlight or take a screenshot. The lack of NFC and a USB Type-C port though is a disappointment.

Both these variants will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.in e-commerce website starting from Aug 18 in two color options – Fine Gold and Venom Black.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage version and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage version.