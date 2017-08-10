LG inadvertently leaked its next flagship smartphone

With consumers seeking bigger displays but eschewing larger phones that are uncomfortable to hold in one hand, LG’s FullVision display is a key contributor in the trend toward minimized bezels in smartphones.

According to the press invite acquired by GSMArena, the smartphone will be unveiled at an event on August 31 in Berlin.

When the V20 was launched past year, it offered some of the best audio quality in the market to date, and the V30 is expected not only to continue that trend, but provide advancements as well.

One prominent feature on the user interface is the Floating Bar, which is similar to the secondary display found on the top of smartphones’ main screen. It is also because there was already speculation that the V30 would launch on August 31, with the report also alleging the phone will be available for pre-order more or less right after the announcement.

The phone’s rear also houses a dual camera setup (which was already present on the V20), a fingerprint scanner, and the glass curving towards the sides to help with ergonomics – not too dissimilar from Samsung’s most recent Galaxy S devices. But rarely does a marketing campaign by the manufacturer of the device, leak its own most anticipated phone of the year.

LG has also teased the low-half of the V30’s 6.0-inch QHD display panel.

As for innards, the LG V30 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 835 processor clubbed with 4GB of RAM. LG V30 is the next premium smartphone which will soon arrive into the market. That also makes sense since the display is going to be extra tall, and leave virtually no bezel to add that second screen.

The new invite was published to LG’s blog and confirms the LG V30 name along with a few other tidbits.

The launch event will kick off at 2 PM PST (3:30 PM IST).

It’s no secret that LG has the new V30 handset in the pipeline.

However, while we have seen the front of the phone a number of times, this is our first look at the back of the device.