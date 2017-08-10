LG V30 Gets Leaked in LG’s own Marketing Campaign

In order to produce high quality recordings, LG will also add several audio improvements including the new ESS quad Digital-to-Analog Converter 32-bit and Hi-Fi video recording with RAM to connect external microphone on the V30. Will the LG V30 make a bang when launched? The design of the device looks same as we seen in the leaked images and CAD renders. The LG V30 will have 18:9 aspect ratio which will cover 109 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space and support HDR10, Gadgets360 reported.

What we are yet to see is the “floating bar” that LG is apparently debuting with the LG V30. While the phone launched in the U.S. in late 2016, it was only possible to buy the LG V20 in the United Kingdom through importer services like Clove. The display will be curved on both edges and feature thin bezels at the top and bottom. Several reports have confirmed that it will also be the first device to carry FullVision OLED display.

The LG V30 has been previously leaked to be launching in the United States on September 28, after the smartphone is unveiled at the end of August during IFA 2017. There really is no way of telling if this was an intentional “leak” by LG or if HitRecord simply jumped the gun on this one.

The new invite was published to LG’s blog and confirms the LG V30 name along with a few other tidbits.

Previously in rumors, the LG V30 was said to come without the secondary display, and now based on the current image leak, it does look like the company is dissolving the secondary display.

August 31 isn’t too far away, so we don’t have long to wait before LG unveils the next big thing in its portfolio. As stated in the description before us is a prototype mobile phone that also has dual camera and a fingerprint scanner. The device will likely launch in September, since the unveiling isn’t until August 31st in Berlin.