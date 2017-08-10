LG V30 press invite hints toward powerful camera

A few weeks ago the blueprint of the new phone was leaked and tech blog Droidlife could easily spot the LG V30 in the videos.

With its previous products, LG has partnered with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his HitRecord organisation to showcase new products’ capabilities through innovative videos. One such video entry in the competition has provided us with clean shots of the LG V30. Just below the dual-lens camera is the circular power button that also has an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Talking about other specs, the LG V30 is confirmed to feature a 6-inch QHD+ FullVision display with the aspect ratio of 18:9. As you can see from the invite, LG has focused on the optics department of the LG V30. It does act like the Secondary display which we have seen in the latest Meizu Pro 7 and Meizu Pro 7 Plus Smartphones. With the bezel movement, the LG logo is now moved to the back of the device.

Case makers have already started “leaking” cases for the LG V30, with a generated dummy unit inside the case, which shows that the LG V30 looks very similar to the LG G6. The phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC with 4GB RAM. The P-OLED feature will reportedly be used for when the screen needs some curve movements, further suggesting that its edges are curved for a better feel and more ergonomic design.

LG’s most anticipated high end smartphone, LG V30 is finally launching on August 31st. The event will take place in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, August 31, starting at 09:00 a.m. CET (Central European Time). This second screen effect is already available on LG V20 allowing users to access contacts, shortcuts and notifications between applications. The launch is now imminent and we seem to have a clearer picture of what the device might look like.