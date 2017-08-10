LG V30 Preview: All There Is To Know

A launch date for now hasn’t been announced by the company as yet, but given that the smartphone will be in loggerheads with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, we can expect the LG V30 to be released sometime this year. The leak comes from LG’s upcoming marketing campaign and it shows us LG V30 in its full glory. The fingerprint sensor will be fitted on the back along with the dual-camera setup.

LG has also teased the low-half of the V30’s 6.0-inch QHD display panel. We’re still curious if it will no longer have a secondary display in favor of a floating bar and how the OLED screen will look.

According to footage showing the front of the phone, the phone’s camera UI also looks nearly identical to what you get on LG’s current phones. The deadline for this year’s competition is July 31, and the submissions that were uploaded featured the unannounced LG V30. There really is no way of telling if this was an intentional “leak” by LG or if HitRecord simply jumped the gun on this one. Reports suggest that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 1.9GHz with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

LG has already sent out invites for a press event on August 31, just a day before IFA Berlin 2017 kicks off. This second screen effect is already available on LG V20 allowing users to access contacts, shortcuts and notifications between applications.

Droid-Life also managed to capture a few screenshots of the LG V30, and they clearly show the device’s 6-inch P-OLED display with the previously reported rounded edges and very thin bezels. But it seems like the company has worked to get the maximum display size by reducing the top and bottom bezels by 20 percent and 50 percent respectively.

All in all, the V30 looks to be LG’s true flagship for the latter half of 2017.