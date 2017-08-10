LG V30 Rocking G6 Design In Latest Leak

Incorporating OLED displays on its smartphone also shows that LG is seeking to extend its OLED leadership from the premium TV sector to the premium smartphone market.

Each year, LG works with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his online video collaboration website HitRecord to encourage video content creators to use LG products. One of these companies is LG and the internet is buzzing with rumors and speculations in anticipation for LG V30 to come out. It has a 6-inch POLED display, dual camera setup, and rear fingerprint sensor.

To recall, LG recently confirmed that its next major smartphone, i.e. LG V30, will feature a 6-inch FullVision QHD+ P-OLED display. The LG V30 is an exception. Although the screenshots are a bit blurry, the V30 logo can still be seen on the device’s back. A number of submissions for a contest it is running appear to show the V30, which will be officially launched on August 31 in Berlin. The report means that the 2880 x 1440 18:9 nearly bezel-free screen, which is also featured on LG Q6 and G6, will be showcased as an LCD incarnation. Reports suggest that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 1.9GHz with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

While we don’t know if the leak was intentional or not, either way, it seems like a pretty lacklustre way to showcase a phone that LG is hoping can turn around poor sales performance for its mobile division. The V30 will be priced at around $700, and unveiled on August 31 at the IFA 2017.

Like LG G6, the upcoming V30 will be highly durable.

However, while we have seen the front of the phone a number of times, this is our first look at the back of the device. If there were any doubts left, this latest set of leak clears it up that the LG V30 will not feature the secondary screen that has been there around since the LG V10 and V20.