Lights Out on Cruise Ship in Pirate Waters

According to Captain Gennaro Arma, piracy is still a major threat on the open seas, especially in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, Suez Canal and the Gulf of Aden.

Curtains were drawn once the sun went down, and there weren’t any moonlit festivities on the deck. The passengers on the Sea Princess were traveling from Australia to Dubai.

Jasinski said that the ship’s captain addressed passengers, apologizing for alarming them but warning that the threat of a pirate attack was real.

“This was really serious – and now the night-time ban on outdoor entertainment did not seem like such a hardship”, she wrote.

But when sirens alerted the 1,900 passengers of the drill – prompting them to head to the ship’s 1,008 cabins for a headcount – it became more serious.

The Sea Princess ultimately escaped unscathed.

The Miami Herald also points out that Princess Cruises’ passage contract specifically states that the “carrier has the absolute right and sole discretion to respond to safety concerns of any kind, including but not limited to sailing with or without lights”.

All passengers were required to take part in a compulsory “pirate drill“, where they were told to return to their rooms so they could be counted by crew when an alarm sounded.

However, anti-piracy organization Oceans Beyond Piracy claim that piracy in the West Indian Ocean has minimized in the last few years with the help of counter measures and the increased presence of naval vessels in the waters.

Describing the drill, Jasinski said passengers were told to sit on the floor and hang on to handrails in case of instability on the ship caused by quick maneuvers away from pirate ships.

Nothing ended up happening, Jasinski wrote, besides passengers becoming increasingly anxious about any ship – large or small – that came up on the horizon. In the event of an actual attack, passengers were drilled to lock the door to their cabin, as well as balcony doors and to shelter in the ship’s passageways. Detergent was put in the water to force would-be attackers off their ladders.

While no attack ever took place, the travelers remained vigilant for the rest of Jasinski’s stay. “(The captain) had to ask passengers to stop calling and to trust in the officers who were on watch”.

“In addition to our normal ongoing security training, additional piracy specific training is conducted prior to any of our vessels entering areas of concern”, the company said.

A spokesperson for the operator of the cruise said the ship was not facing a specific threat from pirates, but actions were taken as a precaution, The Telegraph reported.