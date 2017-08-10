Liverpool standing firm as second Coutinho bid is rejected

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Barcelona “to save their energy” last week, claiming the player wasn’t for sale.

Neymar’s eye-watering £198m world-record transfer now looks poised to set the dominoes in motion, with Liverpool potentially feeling the knock-on effect of having star man Coutinho prised from their grasp. With Liverpool you’ve got the chance of competing in the Champions League with Liverpool, or there’s a chance of realistically going to win the Champions League with Barcelona.

Barcelona representatives are travelling to England to finalise a deal with Liverpool for midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to a recent report in Spain.

Liverpool rejected Barcelona’s second bid for their Brazilian playmaker Phillipe Coutinho on Wednesday, according to a report from Sky Sports on Twitter. The board want him to stay, this is not a situation where Liverpool need money or to cash in.

Reds chief Jurgen Klopp has remained adamant that they won’t be entertaining offers for Coutinho, he said recently: “Don’t waste your energy”.

“It’s a dream for these South American players”, Gerrard explained.

– Coutinho won’t leave Liverpool for any club except Barcelona.

Neymar desires to play alongside his childhood friend in a team that already has fellow Brazil internationals Dani Alves, Lucas Moura, Thiago Silva, and Marquinhos. He has enjoyed his time in Liverpool and would probably not want to leave for any other club.

Whether that deters Barcelona from making a third offer remains to be seen, as their latest approach does reflect a confidence at Camp Nou that Coutinho is keen on making the move.

“I’ve experienced it before – both as a fan and player – with Mascherano and Suarez”.