LONDON 2017: Guliyev wins gold in 200 metres at worlds

The Azerbaijan-born sprinter was in the middle of a tightly-contested pack at the halfway stage but streaked past Van Niekerk in the closing stages to pip the South African to the line in 20.09.

Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev shocked Wayde Van Niekerk to win the 200m title at the World Championships on Thursday night.

Richards of Trinidad and Tobago was given the same time but was relegated to third by one thousandth of a second.

In a photo finish for second, 400m victor Van Niekerk held off Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago by one thousandth of a second to grab silver.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Kori Carter and Dalilah Muhammad made it another American 1-2, taking the nation clear at the top of the medals table with six gold, seven silvers and six bronzes, way clear of Kenya in second place.

But it was Guliyev who grabbed the race by the scruff of its neck, taking a lead out of the bend that he never looked like giving up, taking the title in a relatively slow of 20.09.

“This is not a shock, but this does not feel real”, said Guliyev, whose best performance coming into the world championships was a silver medal at the European championships past year.

Makwala, at the end of the saga that started with a stomach virus early in the week followed by a belated entry in the heats, failed to sustain the early pace and quickly fell out of contention.