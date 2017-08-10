London & LA Teams Added to Growing Professional League

“We applaud the creation of the Overwatch League, and couldn’t be happier partnering with an organization that shares our values and vision of serving athletes, teams, and fans”, added Etienne. These two join the seven previously announced teams, each hosted in a city with the eventual promise of a dedicated venue over time.

The spot will be operated by their new esports business, KSE Esports.

It’s believed that Blizzard intends to start the first season with twelve teams, leaving two left to be filled, with ambitions to eventually expand to twenty-eight permanent locations. The goal for the Overwatch League’s first season is 12 teams, according to the site, which also reported on Monday a rumor that Team EnVyUs is set to buy the rights to a team based in Texas.

“Overwatch is a global game, with heroes-and players-from around the world, so it’s important to us that as many Overwatch League fans as possible have local or regional teams to root for”, Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime said in a statement.

Back on the West Coast of the United States, a second team for Los Angeles has been snapped up by Stan Kroenke and Josh Kroenke. Stan Kroenke is better known as the owner of the Los Angles Rams & Arsenal F.C.in addition to his many other holdings across professional sports and entertainment.

If you’re wondering if the Los Angeles announcement sounds familiar, that’s because this represents the second team for the City of Angels. Your continued support and excitement drive everything we do, and fuel us as we work towards the launch of the League later this year. Blizzard has announced several baselines for player pay and treatment, including housing, health insurance and a minimum $50,000 salary. The league now has franchises in Boston, London, Los Angeles, Miami-Orlando, New York, San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Cloud9 is also joining NRG Esports, Misfits and Immortals as the only multi competition Esport’s brands now in the Overwatch League.