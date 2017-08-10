Luther Strange Milks Trump Tweet For All It’s Worth

Luther Strange over Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and former state Supreme Court chief justice Roy Moore.

That high likability among voters has caused unusual and fellow Senate candidates Roy Moore and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks to try to tie themselves “as tightly as possible” to the president, writes Harry Enten.

President Donald Trump endorsed sitting Sen. Luther Strange Tuesday, which means more in Alabama than just about anywhere else according to an analysis posted on FiveThirtyEight.

Moore, who added “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson to his list of endorsements Thursday, tops the field of nine candidates with 31 percent support. No other candidate polled higher than 8 percent.

“Perhaps President Trump is unaware then- Attorney General Luther Strange received $50,000 from a heavy polluter as a reward for Luther Strange sending two letters to the EPA that blocked EPA efforts to force the polluter to pay cleanup costs at a heavily polluted Birmingham Superfund site that endangers the health of Alabama children and citizens”. If there were a runoff, Moore leads unusual by more than 10 points.

“We’re not at all shocked by these results”.

Strange, who called Trump’s election a “Biblical miracle”, said he’s honored by the president’s support. “It will be interesting to see if President Trump’s endorsement of Senator Strange increases voter turnout, which should favor Strange according to our survey results”.

“We have a real race on our hands here”, said Chris Kratzer, vice president of polling and communication at Cygnal.

Though Moore polls equally well among Trump supporters, he pulls even more support from religious conservatives.

Brooks responded by asking the president to reconsider his choice.

The survey, which was also conducted by L2, a national nonpartisan voter data and analytics provider, was done via telephone August 8-Aug.

Trump enjoys 85 percent job approval among likely primary voters despite his nationwide ratings hovering in the mid-30s.