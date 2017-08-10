(LYV): Getting Technical With The Stock

Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. The value of the investment in (LYV) went from $675,000 to $892,000 increasing 32.1% for the reporting period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter.

Total shares held by institutions as of the most recent company filings are 138,075,827 with a reported 8,943,316 bought and 7,021,525 sold. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with "Buy" on Monday, April 3. The company exposed volatility of 1.30% over the past week and moving out to look at the previous month volatility move, the stock is at 1.38%. It is trading at $37.86 which is marginally higher than $35.69, the 50 day moving average and marginally over the 200 day moving average of $32.17. (NYSE:LYV). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Next quarter's EPS is estimated at $0.60 with next year's EPS anticipated to be $0.44. (NYSE:LYV). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Likewise, the company lost money a year ago in the first quarter, with 6.8 million in red ink on revenues of $3.4 billion. The value in dollars increased from $726,000 to $854,000 a change of 17.6% since the last quarter. See Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 113,850 shares.

Here are a few other firms who have updated their positions. (LYV) stake by 5.12% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing.

William Blair began new coverage on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. giving the company a “outperform” rating. The stock price is showing discouraging image with current unsupportive move of -0.08% at trading price of $37.86. Northcoast upgraded the shares of LYV in report on Monday, May 2 to “Buy” rating. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Technical analysis can help recognize key technical price levels in the stock.

Among 11 analysts covering Live Nation (NYSE:LYV), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. (LYV) stock price comparison to its moving averages, shares of company spotted the move of 6.58% isolated from the 50-day moving average and derived distance of 4.17% away from 20-day moving average in the most recent session. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the period. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. On Monday, June 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Neutral”. The total value of its holdings increased 15.7%. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,977,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The report also claimed Live Nation brings som 550 million fans in 40 countries to live events in a year- which would represent 7.3% of the earth’s population of 7.5 billion. The company saw positive contributions from concerts, sponsorship, and ticketing. The Company’s divisions include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation.