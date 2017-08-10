Despite their party controlling both chambers of Congress, only one in six Republicans (16%) approve of the job Congress is doing, the lowest yet in 2017.

Democrats (12%) are almost as likely as Republicans to approve of the job Congress is doing.

And a majority of Republicans polled, 56 percent, say they feel members of their own party are getting in the way of President Trump’s agenda.

President Trump, meanwhile, has a job approval rating of 38 percent, according to CNN.

The high-water mark of positive sentiment toward Russia among Republican voters came days after President Donald Trump fired Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, the man who was leading the FBI’s probe into Russian interference of the election and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates, on May 9.

Only 14% of Americans now say it’s very likely that Trump and the Republicans will be able to pass repeal and replace legislation, down from 18% in July before the failure of the most recent effort to repeal and replace the law.

As the policy debate spirals over the future of Obamacare, and conservatives hammer away at how to create a coalition which can decidedly repeal the law, it’s important to get perspective on what Democrats, on average, think about not just on Obamacare in its current state, but on expanding government exponentially into the insurance market. But when the question was posed as to whether they support “Obamacare” – the colloquial term for the Affordable Care Act – support for the law is higher. That’s down slightly from ten years ago, before the passage of the ACA, when 64% supported the idea.

The Republicans can’t govern the country or the state on the issues which affect a united America or a united Wisconsin. Democrats lead registered voters by a similar 51% to 42%.

Americans in general have a 16 percent approval of Congress which is also a record low for 2017, a drop of four percentage points from the 20 percent Gallup recorded in July.

The poll was conducted between August 3 and August 6.