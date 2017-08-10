Malaysia denies reports of offer for Chinese rocket launchers, radar

Quoting an unidentified source, the Malaysian Insight news portal said the delegation made the offer on Wednesday, following the launch of a $13-billion rail project being built by China.

“Malaysia must further evaluate the viability of this project due to the sheer size and the financial, socio-economic and environmental effects it will have on our country”, the Malaysian Nature Society (MNS), Pertubuhan Pelindung Khazanah Alam Malaysia (PEKA) and Treat Every Environment Special (TrEES) said in the joint statement.

It is among the most prominent projects in China’s controversial Belt and Road Initiative.

It is the largest port construction and design company in China, a leading company in road and bridge construction and design, a leading railway construction company, the largest dredging company in China and the second-largest dredging company (in terms of dredging capacity) in the world. “Malaysia’s forests should have top conservation priority”.

Malaysian Nature Society president Henry Goh said the ECRL’s planned 600km length, 36 percent of the rail corridor, or 500m on either side of the rail lines, is now classified as “forest” land.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said that the project would not only bring a 1.5 percent increase to the country’s GDP (gross domestic product), but also boost bilateral ties between the two nations, and also enhance Malaysia’s role in the S.E. Asia region.

Describing the project as a game-changer for Malaysia, Najib said it will significantly cut travel time from Gombak in suburban Kuala Lumpur to Kota Baru in the northeastern state of Kelantan from seven to four hours.

The prime minister noted that the successful completion of the ECRL will provide an alternative trade route connecting the east and west coasts of peninsular Malaysia. The China Communications Construction Company was also awarded the contract for the procurement, engineering, and construction of the project.

The Export-Import Bank of China financed 85 percent of the railway with soft loans, while the Malaysian government provided the remaining 15 percent by issuing bonds, the state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported.