Man, Transgender Wife Sue Amazon For Discrimination

A transgender woman and her husband sued Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday, accusing the company of subjecting them to severe harassment and physical threats when they both worked at the retailer’s warehouse in Kentucky.

Dana Lane and Allegra Schawe-Lane had been employed at the Amazon warehouse in Hebron from October 2014 until October 2015.

Amazon is known for supporting gay and transgender rights but this couple says, on the shop floor, managers looked the other way. Schawe-Lane said he initially wanted to get a job at Amazon because of its LGBT-friendly reputation, as well as its policy prohibiting sexual and gender discrimination.

Amazon has not responded to Gizmodo’s request for comment. They also allege that one of the brake lines in their vehicle was cut.

Their case is being handled by the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund (TLDEF). The Freedom Award is for “extraordinary contributions to the advancement of transgender rights”. Weiss said that, despite these seemingly inclusive actions, the company doesn’t always follow suit in its treatment of transgender workers.

“I want to know that this can never and will never happen to another transgender person or family, their friends or loved ones while working at Amazon”, commented Ms. Schawe-Lane.

“I thought we would be safe and accepted”, she told the Associated Press. “Instead it was like a bad dream”.

Several months before quitting, they filed a discrimination claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The Kentucky case alleges that various abuses suffered by the plaintiffs violated provisions of the US and Kentucky civil rights acts, state and federal labor law, and also the Americans With Disabilities Act. The discrimination and harassment, according to the lawsuit, entailed being intentionally referred to by male pronouns and titles “with the goal and effect of humiliating” her, sexual harassment, threats of physical violence, “hostility” that made it hard for her to use the women’s bathroom, pay deductions and a lot of other really messed up stuff. However, they said they are both undergoing treatment related to the workplace traumas they experienced, and have been advised by their doctors that they are not ready to take new jobs.

