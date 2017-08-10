Manchester City are getting used to Guardiola’s philosophy, says Yaya Toure

The London club have signed defender Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer following the Argentine right-back’s departure from Premier League rivals Manchester City at the end of the 2016-17 season.

City have been installed as favourites for the Premier League title after spending heavily on new arrivals, including Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Danilo, and Toure is expecting a successful season. “Maybe he’ll get minutes in Girona”. I don’t know, we’re going to ask the doctor because, of course, he was injured for a long time. He has to be strong but, of course, his quality is ideal for the way we want to play.

“Bernardo is a guy who loves football, who lives 24 hours thinking about the game”.

The attacking midfielder, who turned 18 last week, made his senior debut as a substitute in last season’s EFL Cup tie at Swansea City and impressed on City’s pre-season tour to the United States, scoring in each of the International Champions Cup wins over Real Madrid and Tottenham. “We want the fans to enjoy it and we try to do our best. In those terms, we’re so happy”.

And Guardiola revealed he was more than happy with the way City were shaping up ahead of the trip to face Chris Hughton’s newly-promoted side at the Amex Stadium – especially given the fact he has a fully-fit squad to choose from. Their Costa Bravo Trophy match-up with Girona is scheduled for 15 August.

While City shimmered in attack, they frequently looked vulnerable in defence and resculpting the back four has been Guardiola’s main priority.