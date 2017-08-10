Manchester incident believed to be centred on road traffic accident involving child

About 15 police cars were seen outside the Ibis hotel in Salford Quays, in Greater Manchester.

A huge police presence has locked down a hotel near Old Trafford in Manchester city center Thursday night, the Sun newspaper reported.

A witness, Andy Williamson, told Metro: “All I know is someone, reportedly a young child, was hit at least twice by a vehicle in the auto park”.

Another said: ‘Salford quays ibis hotel??

Several media have reported witnesses saying they saw people covered in blood and heard screams.

Armed police reportedly entered the building at around 9:30pm local time, The Manchester Evening News reported, citing witnesses. I couldn’t actually see anything though, just some very distressed people’.

Kenny Turton-Ainsworth said: ‘Not sure what happened but the screams were blood curdling! Very upsetting whatever it is’.

She described seeing police talking to a “little girl on a bench” who “appears to be wrapped in a towel”.

The Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that an operation was underway in response to the death of a minor.