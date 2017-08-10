Marijuana linked to blood pressure deaths

Study author Josiane Bourque from the University of Montreal, said: ‘Our findings confirm that becoming a more regular marijuana user during adolescence is, indeed, associated with a risk of psychotic symptoms.

A new study published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology concluded that marijuana use is associated with a threefold risk of death from hypertension.

The results showed marijuana users had a 3.42-times higher risk of death from hypertension than non-users, and a 1.04 greater risk for each year of use.

Several states have legalized recreational marijuana use while others allow it for medicinal purposes. “I think the major limit of the study is that there may be unobserved differences between the people who used and admitted to using marijuana during the years of this study, and cardiovascular outcomes that the researchers did not adjust for”. Interviews and examinations on participants were started in 2005.

In his response to Healthline, Armentano pointed out two separate longitudinal studies that examined the relationship between marijuana use and some common cardiovascular ailments.

“Recreational marijuana use potentially has cardiovascular adverse effects which need further investigation”, wrote the scientists in the conclusion of their study.

“It does not prove that if you choose to use marijuana you are more likely to die of cardiovascular disease”, Prasad told The Oregonian. Death from hypertension included multiple causes, such as primary hypertension and hypertensive renal disease.

This risk increases by more than one time for every year of cannabis use, a study found. Those who answered “yes” were considered marijuana users.

Yankey and colleagues estimated HRs for hypertension, heart disease and cerebrovascular mortality as a result of marijuana use by conducting Cox proportional hazard regression analyses. They were divided into groups: non-smokers, pot users, cigarette smokers and people who smoked both. According to the scientists’ calculations, the average duration of marijuana use was 11.5 years. “Based upon the findings of prior studies, the authors’ interpretation with regard to the degree of this risk potential appears to be sensational, and the methods used in this particular study appear to be highly questionable”. There was however no association between marijuana use and death from heart disease or cerebrovascular disease.

Ms Yankey said: ‘Support for liberal marijuana use is partly due to claims that it is beneficial and possibly not harmful to health. This is not surprising since marijuana is known to have a number of effects on the cardiovascular system. “Marijuana stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, leading to increases in heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen demand”, said Barbara A. Yankey, study lead author, and PhD student in the School of Public Health at Georgia State University, in a press statement. “Emergency rooms have reported cases of angina and [MIs] after marijuana use”.