Maruti to strengthen used auto business

The country’s largest passenger vehicles maker, Maruti Suzuki, on Thursday announced a complete revamp of its 16-year-old pre-owned auto unit, True Value, and said it plans to set up 150 independent dealerships of the vertical by March next year.

These outlets will be digitally integrated through a portal so that customers can access details of all cars available at True Value outlets nationwide. “A star-rating for each auto will help the True Value customers to make a right choice”, Mr. Ayukawa said. Maruti Suzuki’s Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, “We want to offer buyers of pre-owned cars the same experience as buyers of new cars”.

The company states that the decision to widen the infrastructure was necessary.

Maruti sold 3.50 lakh pre-owned cars in 2016-17, Mr.Garg said adding the ratio of certified cars had gone up to 22% from 10% in three years. “Besides, unlike new cars, each used vehicle is unique and the customer would need to see and drive each auto they are considering”.

True Value was first launched by MSIL in 2001. In addition, the cars would not have had more than two previous owners, not be used for commercial purposes and be without any aftermarket CNG or LPG kits fitted. Speaking to Autocar Professional, Tarun Garg, executive VP, head of Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Around 30 percent of the business for Pre-owned auto business comes through exchange, while on an average 70 percent of used vehicle owners switch to a new auto in one or two years of their purchase”. The company will set up the True Value outlets across the country for easy and hassle free pre-owned cars buying experience for the customers. Last year, 95 percent of cars sold to True Value were of customers looking to purchase a new Maruti. Further, the operations contributed to 25 percent of total Maruti cars sold a year ago. After this, a True Value certificate is issued for the auto and these selected vehicles will have a warranty period of up to one year as well as free after sales service similar to the new cars.