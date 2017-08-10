Massive rally in North Korea against United Nations sanctions

Last Saturday, the UN Security Council agreed on a new set of restrictive measures against the country, following North Korea’s latest missile tests.

In a statement, the Council said it had extended an asset freeze and travel restrictions to nine individuals and four organizations, including the government-owned Foreign Trade Bank, to an existing roster of 62 individuals and 50 organizations already under sanction.

With the latest measure, the total number on the sanctions list now amounts to 62 individuals and 50 entities, among which “41 persons and 7 entities are designated by the European Union autonomously”, the statement said.

North Korea insisted earlier this week the strengthened sanctions would not force it to give up its nuclear weapons program.

We will remind, on 5 August the United Nations security Council unanimously adopted a resolution that strengthens sanctions against North Korea. People also decried commenst from US President Donald Trump that he would respond to the North Korean “threat” with “fire and fury“.

The DPRK’s actions, which the statement says “gave threat to worldwide peace and security”, will block transactions in coal, iron and iron ore, ban imports of copper, nickel, silver and zinc from North Korea, as well as suspend scientific and technical cooperation and even slow the flow of earnings made by the country’s citizens while overseas being sent home.