Mattis: US, Allies Outmatch North Korea Militarily

On his way back from a trip to Asia, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stopped in Guam for aircraft refueling and responded to Trump’s “fire and fury” comment, telling reporters the president was just using language that North Korea understands.

Mattis has warned that North Korea now poses the most urgent threat to US peace and security, but also that any war with Pyongyang would include “probably the worst kind of fighting in most people’s lifetime”.

The top USA diplomat found himself in a familiar role Wednesday, explaining to the world what his boss actually meant when he threatened to bring down the “fire and fury” of the United States upon North Korea.

Tillerson said Trump was trying to send a strong message to North Korea.

In another show of US strength, two B-1B Lancer bombers operating out of Guam flew over South Korea on Tuesday ahead of major joint ground, sea and air exercises later this month to demonstrate readiness against North Korean threats.

Meanwhile, one of Trump’s favored spokesmen, White House adviser Sebastian Gorka, ratcheted up the brinkmanship with North Korea, saying in a television interview Wednesday morning that the situation “is analogous to the Cuban missile crisis”.

“President Trump was informed of the growing threat last December and on taking office his first orders to me emphasized the readiness of our ballistic missile defense and nuclear deterrent forces. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before”, Trump wrote on Twitter on August 9. “Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!”

“The situation is bad now, and it’s going to get worse in August; it’s going to get much more risky in August”, Joel Wit, a senior fellow at US-Korea Institute and former State Department official, said in a Aug. 2 conference call with reporters organized by 38 North, a website for analysis of Korean defense issues.

Guam is home to Anderson Air Force Base, from which two U.S. B-1B bombers deployed on a mission with the South Korean and Japanese air forces on Monday.

The Russian ambassador to UN, Vassily Alekseevich Nebenzia, said it is “our strong wish is that the United States keeps calm and refrains from any moves that would provoke another party into actions that might be unsafe”.

Mattis’ statement came one day after President Donald Trump delivered a stern warning to North Korea that has gained widespread attention. “[Kim Jong Un] has been very threatening beyond a normal statement, and as I said, they will be met with fire, fury, and, frankly, power, the likes of which this world has never seen before”.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that North Korea had obtained the capability of creating a nuclear warhead small enough to place on a missile.

North Korea said the sanctions infringed its sovereignty and warned that it was ready to give Washington a “severe lesson” with what it called its strategic nuclear force in response to any US military action. Japan hosts around 54,000 U.S. military personnel, the U.S. Department of Defense says, and tens of thousands of Americans work in both countries. “Its threat on Guam appears to be aimed at boosting internal solidarity”, the official said, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Germany, however, voiced deep concern and urged restraint.

China’s foreign ministry put out a call Wednesday for “the relevant sides” to “avoid remarks and actions that could aggravate conflicts and escalate tensions, and make a greater effort to return to the correct path of resolving the issue through dialogue and negotiations”.